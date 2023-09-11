Sign up
81 / 365
Bring on the after burners
One from the Fairford airshow
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
NIKON Z 6
21st July 2024 3:32pm
Tags
fairford
riat2024
Casablanca
ace
Has the look of a painting. I like the heat swirls over the clouds
August 21st, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Splendid
August 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW
August 21st, 2024
Martyn Drage
Superb shot
August 21st, 2024
Brian
ace
Phenomenal capture.
August 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow amazing shot fav
August 21st, 2024
