74 / 365
Marc Quinn - Light into Life 4
Close up of previous sculpture
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Themes
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd June 2024 11:27am
Tags
reflection
,
abstract
,
art
,
sculpture
,
kew
,
marc-quinn
