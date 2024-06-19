Sign up
Photo 1162
Morning light
Bougainvillea in the morning light.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1239
photos
74
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
19th June 2024 4:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
bougainvillea
CC Folk
ace
A lovely bougainvillea! We had one growing up our chimney in my childhood home. I remember it well. fav
June 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2024
