Paxos harbour by nigelrogers
Photo 1160

Paxos harbour

Taken on our way back to our accommodation this evening, great to be in the warmth of the Greek islands.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Nigel Rogers

Mark St Clair ace
Such a lovely Golden Hour capture!
June 17th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lovely glow , lovely image
June 17th, 2024  
