25 / 365
One Little Flower
This is one of a small bunch of flowers on my kitchen table. Flowers on the table even in the middle of winter are such a pleasure.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
25
photos
48
followers
87
following
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Tags
white
,
iphone
,
yellow
,
flower
,
snapseed
,
icolorama
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A beautiful work of art!
January 26th, 2021
kali
ace
sensational! makes me feel like a bee
January 26th, 2021
