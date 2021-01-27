Sign up
27 / 365
It's Melting
A night of rain, sleet, and snow led to a sunny day and puddles to play in. An ordinary building reflected in an little, mostly ignored puddle on an ordinary sidewalk becomes something else entirely. My camera & this project taught me that.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
27
photos
53
followers
105
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Tags
iphone
,
reflection
,
water
,
sunshine
,
building
,
puddle
,
snapseed
,
icolorama
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful reflections!
January 28th, 2021
Mallory
ace
This is really cool. Love all the textures you captured.
January 28th, 2021
Lin
ace
Great reflections
January 28th, 2021
