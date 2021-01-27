Previous
It’s Melting by njmom3
It’s Melting

A night of rain, sleet, and snow led to a sunny day and puddles to play in. An ordinary building reflected in an little, mostly ignored puddle on an ordinary sidewalk becomes something else entirely. My camera & this project taught me that.
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful reflections!
January 28th, 2021  
Mallory ace
This is really cool. Love all the textures you captured.
January 28th, 2021  
Lin ace
Great reflections
January 28th, 2021  
