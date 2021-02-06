Previous
A Community Center by njmom3
A Community Center

This is a community center at the heart of a 13 acre park given to the town by the generosity of one woman. She dedicated it in 1924 in the memory of her husband.

The curve marks the edge of a pond that opens for skating if frozen enough. It was not open today.
gloria jones ace
Stunning winter capture...love the tree silhouettes, sky
February 7th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Stunning - especially against those fantastic clouds you captured
February 7th, 2021  
