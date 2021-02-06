Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
37 / 365
A Community Center
This is a community center at the heart of a 13 acre park given to the town by the generosity of one woman. She dedicated it in 1924 in the memory of her husband.
The curve marks the edge of a pond that opens for skating if frozen enough. It was not open today.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
37
photos
62
followers
110
following
10% complete
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
6th February 2021 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
iphone
,
sky
,
trees
,
park
,
building
,
pond
,
frozen
,
snapseed
gloria jones
ace
Stunning winter capture...love the tree silhouettes, sky
February 7th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Stunning - especially against those fantastic clouds you captured
February 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close