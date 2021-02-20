Previous
Next
Batman? by njmom3
51 / 365

Batman?

The sun came out today. I went looking for icicles, snow, ice, and all things post-snow-storm. I found shadows! I see a bat. Do you see something different?
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Very clever, well done!
(Definitely a bat)
February 20th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
WOW! This is so beautiful! Love the shadows.
February 20th, 2021  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Cool .... well spotted. :)
February 20th, 2021  
Jay Holm ace
Cool pattern.
February 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise