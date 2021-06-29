Sign up
180 / 365
Blooming Sedum
I got this plant recently from a friend. I have seen sedum as ground cover & in bonsai / succulent arrangements. I was not expecting it to bloom.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
9
9
365
iPhone12,5
29th June 2021 8:08pm
iphone
,
flower
,
sedum
,
snapseed
,
theme-plantpower
