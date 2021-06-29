Previous
Blooming Sedum by njmom3
180 / 365

Blooming Sedum

I got this plant recently from a friend. I have seen sedum as ground cover & in bonsai / succulent arrangements. I was not expecting it to bloom.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

@njmom3
