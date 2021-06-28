Sign up
179 / 365
Daisy
From the movie You’ve Got Mail:
Kathleen Kelly: I love daisies.
Joe Fox: You told me.
Kathleen Kelly: They're so friendly. Don't you think they are the friendliest flower
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
1
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
179
photos
110
followers
148
following
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Tags
white
,
iphone
,
flower
,
daisy
,
snapseed
,
macro-translucent
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely high key
June 29th, 2021
