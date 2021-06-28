Previous
Daisy by njmom3
Daisy

From the movie You’ve Got Mail:

Kathleen Kelly: I love daisies.
Joe Fox: You told me.
Kathleen Kelly: They're so friendly. Don't you think they are the friendliest flower
28th June 2021

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely high key
June 29th, 2021  
