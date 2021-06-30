Previous
Summer Sunset by njmom3
181 / 365

Summer Sunset

A hot 100 degree day comes to an end. The heat wave is supposed to break tonight with storms expected. Meanwhile, blues skies & a sunset to end June.

Update: It is about 30 minutes later, it is pouring raiin!
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Just beautiful! Glad you're seeing an end to your heat wave.
July 1st, 2021  
