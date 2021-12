The days are getting colder, and we have had a first little bit of snow. This tree still hangs on to its leaves.This is a weeping beech tree as I stand under it and point my camera up. The main trunk & branches grow up, but the smaller branches with the leaves cascade down reaching back to the ground. Hence the “weeping” name. The trunk cannot be seen until you get under. The space between the trunk & the branches coming down creates a hideaway.Different season & perspective: https://365project.org/njmom3/365/2021-05-05