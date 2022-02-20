Sign up
Photo 416
Looking out the Window
When it’s cold out & you spend the day on the couch nursing a cold, you start seeing things.
For Flash of Red February low key.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
1
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images I capture....
416
photos
121
followers
144
following
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
20th February 2022 4:42pm
b&w
,
iphone
,
light
,
window
,
lowkey
,
snapseed
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
Mary Siegle
ace
Outstanding! Very moody.
February 20th, 2022
