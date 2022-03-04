Previous
Blue by njmom3
Blue

Blue orchids do actually exist but are extremely rare. The blue ones sold in the stores are unfortunately dyed, but they work when looking for a blue flower.
4th March 2022

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Diana ace
The tones are wonderful. We seem to have many blue flowers here in the nurseries.
March 5th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
That's very arty - not orchidy but gorgeous form and colour! fav
March 5th, 2022  
haskar ace
Beautiful arty edit.
March 5th, 2022  
