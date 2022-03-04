Sign up
Photo 428
Blue
Blue orchids do actually exist but are extremely rare. The blue ones sold in the stores are unfortunately dyed, but they work when looking for a blue flower.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
3
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
428
photos
122
followers
145
following
117% complete
View this month »
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
blue
,
flower
,
orchid
,
snapseed
,
icolorama
,
rainbow2022
Diana
ace
The tones are wonderful. We seem to have many blue flowers here in the nurseries.
March 5th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
That's very arty - not orchidy but gorgeous form and colour! fav
March 5th, 2022
haskar
ace
Beautiful arty edit.
March 5th, 2022
