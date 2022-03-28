Previous
Red by njmom3
Photo 452

Red

Started the rainbow with flowers. Ending with flower petals.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Milanie ace
What a nice close-up of the petals
March 28th, 2022  
Lin ace
Lovely
March 28th, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
Very pretty!
March 29th, 2022  
