Photo 476
One Subject April - Leaves
Last season’s leaves with this season’s growth starting.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
0
0
Nada
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
476
photos
132
followers
157
following
365
iPhone12,5
2nd April 2022 6:19pm
Tags
iphone
leaves
snapseed
30-shots2022
