Previous
Next
Carpet and Floor by njmom3
Photo 490

Carpet and Floor

This kilim rug is hand woven and more than 50 years old. The continued vibrancy of the colors makes me happy.

May half & half
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise