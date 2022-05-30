Previous
Next
Art & Wall by njmom3
Photo 515

Art & Wall

In an alley on a city walk. This marks one edge of a mural that continued all the way down the alley.

For May half & half
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise