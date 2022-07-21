Previous
In the Rose Garden by njmom3
Photo 567

In the Rose Garden

A lovely calming water feature in the Rose Garden.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful symmetry.
July 22nd, 2022  
