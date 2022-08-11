Sign up
Photo 588
The Wagon
After gardening is all done & the wagon is all cleaned up.
Still playing with Abstract August.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Views
9
9
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th August 2022 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
iphone
,
shadow
,
wood
,
wagon
,
handle
,
grain
,
snapseed
,
abstractaug2022
Milanie
ace
Pretty neat looking
August 12th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of the shadow.
August 12th, 2022
