Playing with Water 1 by njmom3
Playing with Water 1

I hope to make last full week of Abstract August all about water because we are in a drought & finally got some rain today after a long while. Rain means puddles & reflections.
22nd August 2022

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
