Photo 640
Bountiful Harvest
I am part of a cooperative share agreement with a local farm. Every week June through November, they deliver a bountiful basket to my door. These are some of the beautiful items in this week’s delivery.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
iphone
vegetables
vegetable
harvest
snapseed
Diana
ace
It cannot get any fresher than that, fabulous shot of these lovely vegies.
October 8th, 2022
