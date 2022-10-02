Previous
Next
Bountiful Harvest by njmom3
Photo 640

Bountiful Harvest

I am part of a cooperative share agreement with a local farm. Every week June through November, they deliver a bountiful basket to my door. These are some of the beautiful items in this week’s delivery.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It cannot get any fresher than that, fabulous shot of these lovely vegies.
October 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise