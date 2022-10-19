Previous
Next
On the Chopping Block by njmom3
Photo 657

On the Chopping Block

Last week, it was turned into soup. This week is to be roasted with a dressing yet to be determined. Suggestions are welcome.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise