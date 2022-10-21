Previous
Pumpkin with a Crown by njmom3
Photo 659

Pumpkin with a Crown

At a local farmstand, the variety of colors & shapes was fascinating.
21st October 2022

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
