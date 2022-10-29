Previous
Hot Dog Johnny’s by njmom3
Hot Dog Johnny’s

How is this for a discovery on a fall foliage drive? Family owned & operated, Hot Dog Johnny’s in a town called Buttzville is listed by the Travel Channel as one of the most popular roadside stands around the country.
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
