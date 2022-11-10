Sign up
Photo 678
Is he at work or play?
Two young people were there with a cinematographer working on capturing a video & still shots for social media. The intensity & focus was clear to see as they performed & filmed various maneuvers.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
0
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Tags
iphone
,
skateboarding
,
skateboard
,
skate
,
snapseed
,
street-97
