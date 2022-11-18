Previous
When you stand beside the ocean by njmom3
When you stand beside the ocean

I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean,
Whenever one door closes I hope one more opens,
Promise me that you'll give faith a fighting chance,
And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance.
Dance... I hope you dance.

- Lee Ann Womack
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Dixie Goode ace
I love that song, and this picture.
November 19th, 2022  
