Photo 686
When you stand beside the ocean
I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean,
Whenever one door closes I hope one more opens,
Promise me that you'll give faith a fighting chance,
And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance.
Dance... I hope you dance.
- Lee Ann Womack
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Tags
iphone
,
reflection
,
ocean
,
sunrise
,
sooc
,
landscape-53
Dixie Goode
ace
I love that song, and this picture.
November 19th, 2022
