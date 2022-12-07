Sign up
Photo 705
As the Sun Goes Down
I looked up walking out of my office today.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Tags
iphone
,
church
,
sunset
,
silhouette
,
building
,
snapseed
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
December 10th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
December 10th, 2022
