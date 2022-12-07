Previous
As the Sun Goes Down by njmom3
Photo 705

As the Sun Goes Down

I looked up walking out of my office today.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
December 10th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
December 10th, 2022  
