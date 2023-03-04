Sign up
Photo 793
Color & Shape 4
Filling in the 2023 rainbow along with this year.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
0
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day. Still traveling the...
1129
photos
140
followers
169
following
Views
5
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
1st March 2024 10:24pm
iphone
,
purple
,
bottle
,
perfume
,
snapseed
,
rainbow2023
