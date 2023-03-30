Previous
Next
Bottle 30 by njmom3
Photo 819

Bottle 30

This bottle has such an interesting shape & design, but I always find it a challenge to open.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day. Still traveling the...
324% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise