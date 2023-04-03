Sign up
Photo 794
One Subject April - Flower 3
A lily in the bouquet on my counter.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
3
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
794
photos
130
followers
171
following
217% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd April 2023 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
flower
,
lily
,
snapseed
,
30-shots2023
Corinne C
ace
Superb! It's so luminous
April 4th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Amazing what comes out of the middle of the flower! All have a purpose!
April 4th, 2023
Thom Mitchell
Great close-up!
April 4th, 2023
