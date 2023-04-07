Previous
One Subject April - Flower 7 by njmom3
One Subject April - Flower 7

Just watered. It’s fascinating that the center starts off green.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Corinne C ace
Great close up.
April 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely detail and water bubbles.
April 7th, 2023  
Mallory ace
Beautiful!
April 7th, 2023  
