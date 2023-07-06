Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 888
Welcome to the Garden
This garden sculpture seems to set to be a fountain with the appropriate motor in place.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
888
photos
130
followers
168
following
243% complete
View this month »
881
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2023 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
garden
,
statue
,
sculpture
,
snapseed
Maggiemae
ace
There must be a story to this sculpture. Lovely background!
July 9th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Lovely sculpture
July 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great sculpture. Recently in Barcelona all fountains were turned off to conserve water and electricity.
July 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close