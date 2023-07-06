Previous
Welcome to the Garden by njmom3
Welcome to the Garden

This garden sculpture seems to set to be a fountain with the appropriate motor in place.
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Maggiemae ace
There must be a story to this sculpture. Lovely background!
July 9th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Lovely sculpture
July 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great sculpture. Recently in Barcelona all fountains were turned off to conserve water and electricity.
July 9th, 2023  
