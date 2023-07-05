Sign up
Previous
Photo 887
Under the Arbor
Only the price signs reflects that this is a garden center not just a lovely garden.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
5
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2023 12:47pm
iphone
,
arbor
,
shadow
,
plants
,
garden
,
snapseed
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful leading line.
July 8th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
July 8th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 8th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and inviting looking.
July 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a lovely place to browse and look for new plants, lovely shot.
July 8th, 2023
