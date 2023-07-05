Previous
Under the Arbor by njmom3
Under the Arbor

Only the price signs reflects that this is a garden center not just a lovely garden.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful leading line.
July 8th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
July 8th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 8th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and inviting looking.
July 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a lovely place to browse and look for new plants, lovely shot.
July 8th, 2023  
