Previous
Toss a coin. Make a wish. by njmom3
Photo 895

Toss a coin. Make a wish.

A fountain in a shopping mall. If you land the coin in a particular spot, the fountain bubbles over.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
I like the pov.
July 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great pov.
July 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous pov and colour
July 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise