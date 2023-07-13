Sign up
Photo 895
Toss a coin. Make a wish.
A fountain in a shopping mall. If you land the coin in a particular spot, the fountain bubbles over.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
3
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
895
photos
130
followers
168
following
245% complete
View this month »
895
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th July 2023 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
reflection
,
fountain
,
coin
,
refraction
,
snapseed
,
sixws-141
,
abstract-74
Carole Sandford
ace
I like the pov.
July 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov.
July 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous pov and colour
July 16th, 2023
