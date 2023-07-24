Previous
Street Art by njmom3
Photo 906

Street Art

This colorful building was across the street from the restaurant where we had dinner.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise