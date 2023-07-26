Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 908
The View at the Crosswalk
I love puddles.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
908
photos
131
followers
168
following
248% complete
View this month »
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
908
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
iphone
,
reflection
,
buildings
,
puddle
,
prisma
,
snapseed
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW
July 31st, 2023
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this huge puddle, love the reflections.
July 31st, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent stillness.
July 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close