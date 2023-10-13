Previous
Along the River Bed by njmom3
Along the River Bed

The river seems small & calm. Yet, over millions of years, it has carved out this canyon.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing to think that one is fill this space.
October 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 16th, 2023  
