Solar Eclipse!
Solar Eclipse!

We were fortunate enough today to find ourselves in the path of the solar eclipse today! The spot we were at had about 85% visibility.

Taken with an iPhone using gift shop purchased eclipse glasses.

https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2023/where-when
14th October 2023

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
