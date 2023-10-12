Previous
The sun comes to the canyon. by njmom3
The sun comes to the canyon.

The heights of the canyon create great differences in light & temperature depending on the direction & place of the sun.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Susan Wakely ace
Great view and so vast.
October 15th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fantastic view!
October 15th, 2023  
