Photo 986
The sun comes to the canyon.
The heights of the canyon create great differences in light & temperature depending on the direction & place of the sun.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
2
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
reflection
,
trees
,
river
,
zion
,
canyon
,
snapseed
Susan Wakely
ace
Great view and so vast.
October 15th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Fantastic view!
October 15th, 2023
