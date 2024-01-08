Previous
A Bit of Color by njmom3
A Bit of Color

Unintentional flash of red. It’s not February yet. Still snow on the ground before the rain comes & melts it away.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Annie D ace
Lovely flash of red
It's warm and humid here...
January 10th, 2024  
