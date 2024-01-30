Sign up
Photo 1096
Fence Line
This hiking trail is in a wetlands area. I imagine this fence is to restrict / protect wildlife in certain areas. However, it does not seem to extend the entire area, leaving open connected areas.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
1
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
1100
photos
136
followers
172
following
301% complete
View this month »
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd February 2024 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
reflection
,
water
,
fence
,
trees
,
wetland
,
snapseed
gloria jones
ace
Love all of the lines you have captured in this neat shot
February 4th, 2024
