Photo 1094
Grass, Wall, Trees, and Sky
A winter’s day. A morning commute.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
snow
b&w
iphone
trees
snap
for2024
Shutterbug
ace
I like the details of the trees in b&w.
February 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Excellent b&w
February 2nd, 2024
