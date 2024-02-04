Previous
The fence points the way forward. by njmom3
The fence points the way forward.

Flash of Red February.

I am not sure what determines where the guiding fences are placed on this trail. My guess is the depth of the area next to the path. Trail design seems a fascinating set of decisions balancing protection of the area & an inviting path to walk.
4th February 2024

njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
