Photo 1103
Going in Circles
Flash of Red February - Architecture 2
I started off taking a shot of the circular walkway & ceiling. They happened to walk right in.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
5
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
4th February 2024 3:11pm
iphone
silhouette
hall
architecture
snapseed
for2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 6th, 2024
