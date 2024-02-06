Previous
Going in Circles by njmom3
Photo 1103

Going in Circles

Flash of Red February - Architecture 2

I started off taking a shot of the circular walkway & ceiling. They happened to walk right in.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
302% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise