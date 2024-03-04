Sign up
Photo 1134
Stripes 1
Rainbow challenge day 4
I love the surprise of how different patterns reflect & refract through the lightbulb. The shape of the lightbulb glass appears completely lost in this pattern.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to "see" every day. Still traveling the...
1134
photos
140
followers
169
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th March 2024 8:19pm
Tags
iphone
,
reflection
,
lightbulb
,
refraction
,
snapseed
,
rainbow2024
Peter Dulis
ace
So cool
March 5th, 2024
