Previous
Photo 1191
One Subject April - Door 5
Emergency exit. Do not block.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to "see" every day. Still traveling the...
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th April 2024 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
iphone
,
exit
,
door
,
snapseed
,
30-shots2024
