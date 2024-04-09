Previous
One Subject April - Door 9 by njmom3
One Subject April - Door 9

“Built by skateboarders.
For skateboarders.
Take your trash.
Respect.”

For a frame of reference, this door divides a gas station parking lot from a county park in the middle of a densely populated urban area.
Great find
April 10th, 2024  
