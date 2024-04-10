Sign up
Photo 1196
One Subject April - Door 10
This one looks like a loading dock but with not large enough for a truck to drive up to. I did not see an open one to determine use. I like the blue, yellow, & white combination.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day. Still traveling the...
1196
photos
139
followers
171
following
327% complete
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th April 2024 2:25pm
Tags
iphone
,
door
,
snapseed
,
30-shots2024
Dorothy
ace
Nice bright Blue and yellow.
April 11th, 2024
