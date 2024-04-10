Previous
One Subject April - Door 10 by njmom3
One Subject April - Door 10

This one looks like a loading dock but with not large enough for a truck to drive up to. I did not see an open one to determine use. I like the blue, yellow, & white combination.
10th April 2024

@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day. Still traveling the...
Dorothy ace
Nice bright Blue and yellow.
April 11th, 2024  
