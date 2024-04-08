Previous
One Subject April - Door 7 by njmom3
One Subject April - Door 7

The door to #1 is red. The screen door in front reflected the sky, the sun, & the house across the street.
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day. Still traveling the...
Cathy
Nicely done!
April 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love it. fav.
April 9th, 2024  
